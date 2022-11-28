Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Tops $64.27 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $64.27 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00032532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.39518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 5.28374175 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,567,141.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

