BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $734.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $634.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $934.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.