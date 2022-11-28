BMO Capital Markets Trims Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Target Price to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Calian Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $44.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.