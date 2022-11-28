BNB (BNB) Price Tops $292.84 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. BNB has a total market cap of $46.85 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $292.84 or 0.01808476 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,203 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
