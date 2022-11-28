BNB (BNB) Price Tops $292.84 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. BNB has a total market cap of $46.85 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $292.84 or 0.01808476 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,203 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

