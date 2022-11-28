Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching €68.42 ($69.82). 267,328 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($57.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.69.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

