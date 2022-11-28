Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €84.00 ($85.71) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.0 %

Brenntag stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €68.42 ($69.82). The company had a trading volume of 267,328 shares. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.69.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

