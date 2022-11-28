Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
TSE BRE opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
