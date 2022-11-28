Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

TSE BRE opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

