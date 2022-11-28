Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,286,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,351 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 12.93% of Brighthouse Financial worth $380,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BHF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

