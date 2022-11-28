Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300,766 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $146,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $525.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

