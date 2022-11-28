Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$59.36

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMA. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

EMA stock opened at C$52.73 on Monday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.63%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

