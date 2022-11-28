Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $38.38

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBLY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.3 %

About Mobileye Global

MBLY opened at $29.40 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

