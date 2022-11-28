Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT at $52.15

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($47.96) to €50.00 ($51.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NN Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. NN Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

