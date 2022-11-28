Bubblefong Price Tops $8.30 on Exchanges (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $302.39 million and approximately $241,324.72 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00050775 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 146.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.47 or 0.07517361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00489610 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.15 or 0.29780384 BTC.

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

