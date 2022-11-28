C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 481 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2,672.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,977 shares of company stock worth $30,232,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.86. 9,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,532. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of -350.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $206.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

