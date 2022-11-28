C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 26,390 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. 2,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,311. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

