C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock worth $38,396,578. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.85. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.