C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 606,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,379,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,192,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,772,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

