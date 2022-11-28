C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $47.00. 31,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

