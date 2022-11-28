C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.