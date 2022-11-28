C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 724,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 100,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 749.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 75,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,669 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22.

