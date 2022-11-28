C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 8,179 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 164,641 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. 2,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

