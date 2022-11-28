C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $232,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,136. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average is $250.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

