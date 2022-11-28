Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,371,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,258% from the average session volume of 100,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cabral Gold Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The stock has a market cap of C$18.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

About Cabral Gold

(Get Rating)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.