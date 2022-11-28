Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 162,139 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,139 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.91% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $129,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,278. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

