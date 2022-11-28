Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $233,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

