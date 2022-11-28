Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,891,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 196,009 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.44% of Micron Technology worth $270,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.39. 253,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566,033. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

