Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $93,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. 11,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,737. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

