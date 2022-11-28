Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 702,773 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,102,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702,773 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walmart were worth $377,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $153.48. 144,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,296. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

