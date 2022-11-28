Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 163,393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163,393 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,803,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 449,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,102,371. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.