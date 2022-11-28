Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.16. 223,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

