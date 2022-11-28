Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

DWSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,849. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.