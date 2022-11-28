Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in STAG Industrial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 512,021 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

