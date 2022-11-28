Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $366.61. 25,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.54.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

