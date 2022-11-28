Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,515. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.