Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 151,940 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,011. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.