Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of V traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.70. 51,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,700. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average is $201.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

