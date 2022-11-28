Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,060,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.