Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Cambium Networks makes up about 1.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Cambium Networks worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 706,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,811. The company has a market cap of $550.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

