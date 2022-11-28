Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIV has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.15 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$426.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Royalty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.55%.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.