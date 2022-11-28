Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lifted by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3,605.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 14.7% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $77,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,987. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

