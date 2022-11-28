Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,011,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,837,202 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 8.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $2,271,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 322,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

