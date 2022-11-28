Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 2,361.5% in November

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 2,361.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Monday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Get Capita alerts:

About Capita

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.