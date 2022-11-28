CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 5.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 14,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 835,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $661.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $612,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 576.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 147.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

