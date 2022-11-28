Carlyle Group Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Carlyle Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,671,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,292 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 23.9% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $1,385,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. abrdn plc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 118,831 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.