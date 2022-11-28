Cartesi Market Capitalization Tops $68.44 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $68.44 million and $6.56 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Cartesi
Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 648,453,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.
Cartesi Token Trading
