CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,841,600 shares, an increase of 1,227.8% from the October 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 10,894,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,665. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

