CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,841,600 shares, an increase of 1,227.8% from the October 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBD of Denver Stock Performance
Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 10,894,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,665. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBD of Denver (CBDD)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.