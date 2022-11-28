Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $265,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,998,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $126.21. 214,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

