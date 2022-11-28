CEEK VR Price Down 3% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09588161 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,350,503.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

