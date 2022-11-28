Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.
Cellectis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.01.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
