Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $44.59 million and approximately $471,224.85 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,851,051 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

